Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.36 and last traded at $38.32. 17,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 22,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

Jardine Matheson Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24.

Jardine Matheson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

