James Investment Research Inc. Sells 374 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,967 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,544,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.53.

Shares of UNH opened at $567.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $581.96 and its 200-day moving average is $541.50. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $608.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

