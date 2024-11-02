Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.3% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Visa by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $585,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,046,000 after buying an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $9,574,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of V opened at $290.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.00 and its 200 day moving average is $273.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $296.34. The company has a market capitalization of $529.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.70.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

