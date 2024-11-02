J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells $275,250.00 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,275. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $180.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.73. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

