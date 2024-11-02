Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Roth Mkm

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Roth Mkm from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Get Itron alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITRI

Itron Price Performance

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $111.81. The stock had a trading volume of 963,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,076. Itron has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average of $102.57.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $615.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.41 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Itron will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Itron

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,169. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,169. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,943.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,276 shares of company stock worth $4,515,846. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,701,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,488,000 after buying an additional 45,909 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Itron by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 899,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,106,000 after buying an additional 346,615 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Itron by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 603,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after buying an additional 279,629 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Itron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,233,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Itron by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,658,000 after buying an additional 243,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.