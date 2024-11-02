iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Increased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,029,000 after purchasing an additional 564,826 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,720,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,071,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $164.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.30 and a one year high of $174.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.36.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.