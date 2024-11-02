iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.59 and last traded at $22.65. Approximately 23,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 42,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0732 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTM Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.