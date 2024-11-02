iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0722 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ IBTJ opened at $21.44 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
