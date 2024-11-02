iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
SUSB opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $25.20.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
