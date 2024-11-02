iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2524 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,574 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF alerts:

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.