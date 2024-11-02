iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2524 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,574 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.