Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.860-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Invitation Homes also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.86 to $1.90 EPS.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,993,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,710. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.90.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

