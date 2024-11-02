Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 70.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.49.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.