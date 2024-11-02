Invesco LLC Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Invesco LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,006,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,998,000 after purchasing an additional 133,853 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 802,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 742,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,047,000 after buying an additional 50,753 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $263.08. 882,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.88 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

