Invesco LLC Makes New Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Invesco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,685,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,611,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 525,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.96. The stock had a trading volume of 771,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,702. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.73. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JBHT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,275. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,275. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.