Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Shares Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Intrum AB (publ) Trading Down 7.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

