Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $270,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.3 %

NJUL stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.32.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

