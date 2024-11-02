Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Illumina were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 426.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,527,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Illumina by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Illumina by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,035 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $53,560,000 after purchasing an additional 114,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $149.76 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $151.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

