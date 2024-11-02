Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Update

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HYFM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $0.90 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.15 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HYFM

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Trading Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ HYFM opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.84. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 33.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 100,000 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,815 shares in the company, valued at $937,907.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hydrofarm Holdings Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 288,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.