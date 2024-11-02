holoride (RIDE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $11,556.75 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,491.82 or 0.03588398 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00034864 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00010631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005908 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,899,971 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00260574 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21,334.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

