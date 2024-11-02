Hermez Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $138.51 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.79 or 0.00005457 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $138.51 million and $1,366.05 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,435.92 or 0.99887994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012177 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006233 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000743 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00055777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.83617873 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $11,587.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

