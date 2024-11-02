Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $70.37 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,026.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 611.8% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 64.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 41,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $46,683,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Henry Schein by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,425,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

