HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 173.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DAWN. Bank of America raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of -1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $149,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,048. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,633 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $36,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $149,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,048. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,748 shares of company stock valued at $689,072. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,923,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,825 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,032,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,575,000 after buying an additional 336,281 shares in the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after buying an additional 728,240 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,387,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

