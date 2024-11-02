Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,681,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after purchasing an additional 160,184 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $524.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,106,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,549. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $391.92 and a 52 week high of $538.76. The company has a market capitalization of $475.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

