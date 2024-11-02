Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,076,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538,256 shares during the period. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust makes up approximately 3.6% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $54,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBTC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,813,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,181,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.51. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

