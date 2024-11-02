Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Down 5.6% in October

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Great Elm Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $1.83 on Friday. Great Elm Group has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $58.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Great Elm Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Group stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GEG Free Report ) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Great Elm Group worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

