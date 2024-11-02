Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $891.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.85 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.96%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Gildan Activewear updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.970-3.020 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.97-3.02 EPS.
Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.6 %
GIL stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 531,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,643. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $49.92.
Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIL
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gildan Activewear
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.