Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Sold by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Genius Sports comprises about 8.2% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GENI. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,233,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Genius Sports by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,828,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,217,000 after buying an additional 1,502,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.45.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

