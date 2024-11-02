Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $5.23. Gannett shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 245,681 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JMP Securities raised shares of Gannett to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Gannett Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $690.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $639.84 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gannett

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCI. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 16.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,072,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 148,524 shares in the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,659,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Gannett by 1,200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 234,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,585,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

See Also

