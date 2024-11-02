Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 592.41 ($7.68) and traded as high as GBX 762.50 ($9.89). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 739.50 ($9.59), with a volume of 1,976,521 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($8.04) to GBX 720 ($9.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 622.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 594.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3,064.58, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.24.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

