Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 434 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.58 and a fifty-two week high of $137.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.26. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.