Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000.

ESGU opened at $125.40 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $128.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.96 and a 200-day moving average of $120.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

