Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,112,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $198.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.40 and a twelve month high of $205.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

