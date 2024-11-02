Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 121,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 191,468 shares.The stock last traded at $4.06 and had previously closed at $3.90.
Five Point Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $602.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.46.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 2.57%.
Insider Transactions at Five Point
Institutional Trading of Five Point
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Five Point in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Five Point by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 77,369 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Five Point
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
