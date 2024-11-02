Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 121,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 191,468 shares.The stock last traded at $4.06 and had previously closed at $3.90.

Five Point Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $602.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Five Point alerts:

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 2.57%.

Insider Transactions at Five Point

Institutional Trading of Five Point

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 67,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $229,114.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,638.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 67,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $229,114.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,638.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sam Levinson acquired 3,283,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $10,341,525.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,219,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,590,609.15. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,104,569 shares of company stock worth $28,529,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Five Point in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Five Point by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 77,369 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Point

(Get Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.