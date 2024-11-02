First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $89.21 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

