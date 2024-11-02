First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 99.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $175.81 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

