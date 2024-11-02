Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,917,000 after acquiring an additional 238,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after purchasing an additional 238,883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,504,000 after purchasing an additional 47,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 13.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 943,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,332,000 after purchasing an additional 112,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $888.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $869.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $805.80. The firm has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $943.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 153.65%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 863 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $789,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,365. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $789,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,365. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,906 shares of company stock worth $9,071,764 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $671.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.63.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

