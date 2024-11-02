Fetch.ai Hits One Day Trading Volume of $87.54 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $2.86 billion and approximately $87.54 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001702 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00034803 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426,571,514 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

