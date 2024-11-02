F M Investments LLC Has $25.31 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

F M Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.9% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,649 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 398 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $877.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $892.20 and a 200-day moving average of $844.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $552.01 and a 52 week high of $923.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Melius Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $894.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total transaction of $1,793,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,409.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total value of $1,793,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,409.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock worth $11,238,510. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

