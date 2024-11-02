Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MRAM stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. 151,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,498. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $127.61 million, a PE ratio of 97.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 2.85%.

In other news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $97,077.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 25,347 shares of company stock valued at $139,635 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 55,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 474,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 139,817 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

