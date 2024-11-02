Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ES. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.07.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:ES opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.09 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,059.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 83.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 4,187.5% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

