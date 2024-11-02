Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $65.30 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $18.12 or 0.00026084 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.71 billion and approximately $65.30 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,466.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.62 or 0.00507583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00099858 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00220585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00070315 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00020712 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,390,137 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

