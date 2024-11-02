Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.870-3.910 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.98 to $1.02 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. Bank of America cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.19.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $69.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,350,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,867. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $53.28 and a twelve month high of $78.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.66%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

