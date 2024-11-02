Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 705,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,546,000 after buying an additional 154,822 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,777,000 after buying an additional 7,494,224 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 144.9% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 74,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $28.82 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $30.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

