Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.150-7.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR traded down $9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.79. 3,871,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,875. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.12. Entergy has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $156.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.47%.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entergy from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,310,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,140,475.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.