Energi Price Tops $0.0507 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $4.18 million and $389,955.31 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00034803 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 82,539,416 coins and its circulating supply is 82,540,275 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

