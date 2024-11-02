EMC Capital Management Trims Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

EMC Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,596 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 482.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 76.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE MTG opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.02 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 14.97%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.