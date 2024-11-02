Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $67.54 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.69.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

