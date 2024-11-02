Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.29.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CI opened at $316.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.55.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.06%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

