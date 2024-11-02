Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Citigroup by 7.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $63.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.93%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

