Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 396 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in First American Financial by 99.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in First American Financial by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FAF. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

